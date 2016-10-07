Dr. Antonio Prado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Prado, MD
Dr. Antonio Prado, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Prado Vision Center7522 N HIMES AVE, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 931-0500
- 2 206 Buckingham Pl Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 653-2020
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Thank you so very much! I had problems with my insurance company. They helped me and we're super courteous!
33 years of experience
English, Spanish
- University of South Florida
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Prado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Prado has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Pterygium.
Dr. Prado speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Prado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.
