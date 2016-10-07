Overview of Dr. Antonio Prado, MD

Dr. Antonio Prado, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida.



Dr. Prado works at Gulf Coast Retina Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.