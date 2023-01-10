Dr. Antonio Prats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Prats, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Antonio Prats, MD
Dr. Antonio Prats, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Prats' Office Locations
Consultants in Neurological Surgery LLC3641 S Miami Ave Ste 353B, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 709-6882
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my experience with Dr. Prats and his staff. Thank you very much!
About Dr. Antonio Prats, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
