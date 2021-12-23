Dr. Antonio Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Antonio Reyes, MD
Dr. Antonio Reyes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 965-9860
Vanguard Urology2261 N University Dr Ste 202, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 965-9860
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reyes without a doubt is the top Doctor in his field. Words cannot express how blessed I am to have been treated and cared for by him. He performed successful surgery on me that changed my life. The office waiting time may be long because he treats every patient with the highest level of respect and dignity without rushing them out just to get to the next patient. Believe me it is worth the wait.
About Dr. Antonio Reyes, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
