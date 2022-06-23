Overview of Dr. Antonio Ripepi, MD

Dr. Antonio Ripepi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Ripepi works at St. Clair Medical Group General Surgery in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in West Mifflin, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.