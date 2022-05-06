Dr. Roman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonio Roman, MD
Overview of Dr. Antonio Roman, MD
Dr. Antonio Roman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.
Dr. Roman's Office Locations
Antonio Roman MD PA6116 N Central Expy Ste 915, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 363-2953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roman is knowledgeable and has a way of making clients feel better by being in his presence.
About Dr. Antonio Roman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1124009543
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.