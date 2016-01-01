Overview of Dr. Antonio Ruiz, MD

Dr. Antonio Ruiz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Val Verde Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ruiz works at Babcock Medical Associates in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.