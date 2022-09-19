Overview

Dr. Antonio Serna IV, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Serna IV works at San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.