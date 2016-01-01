Overview of Dr. Antonio Urbina, MD

Dr. Antonio Urbina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Urbina works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.