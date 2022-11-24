Overview of Dr. Antonio Webb, MD

Dr. Antonio Webb, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown Univeristy|Georgetown University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Webb works at South Texas Spinal Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.