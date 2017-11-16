Overview

Dr. Antonio Wong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.



Dr. Wong works at Doctors Plus Medical Center in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.