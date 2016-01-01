See All Psychiatrists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Antonio Wood, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Boulder, CO
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Antonio Wood, MD

Dr. Antonio Wood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. 

Dr. Wood works at ANTONIO J WOOD, MD in Boulder, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Antonio J Wood, MD
    3450 Penrose Pl Ste 250, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-3411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Antonio Wood, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124106810
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

