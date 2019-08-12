Overview

Dr. Antonio Zamorano, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, California Hospital Medical Center and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Zamorano works at Whole Family Health Pc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.