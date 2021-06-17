Overview of Dr. Antonios Arvelakis, MD

Dr. Antonios Arvelakis, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Arvelakis works at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.