Dr. Antonios Arvelakis, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New Haven, CT
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Antonios Arvelakis, MD

Dr. Antonios Arvelakis, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Arvelakis works at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arvelakis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yale University School of Medicine
    333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Treatment frequency



Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 17, 2021
    I was so nervous before surgery and i'm sure he could tell so he changed the subject and we started talking about our dogs instead. It worked!!! He totally put my mind at ease. He then discussed the plan and everything went according to the plan. Kind, knowledgeable, and skilled. An overall great surgery experience.
    About Dr. Antonios Arvelakis, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1558377044
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

