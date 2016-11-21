Overview of Dr. Antonios Katsigiannis, MD

Dr. Antonios Katsigiannis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Katsigiannis works at MDVIP - Stamford, Connecticut in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.