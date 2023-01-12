See All Neurosurgeons in Astoria, NY
Dr. Antonios Mammis, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (13)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Antonios Mammis, MD

Dr. Antonios Mammis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University-College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Mammis works at NYU Langone Rheumatology - Queens in Astoria, NY with other offices in East Meadow, NY and Newark, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mammis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Rheumatology - Queens
    3802 31st Ave Ste 1, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 728-5951
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow
    1530 Front St # 400, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 324-7500
  3. 3
    The Neurological Institute of NJ
    90 Bergen St # 8100, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-2323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome

Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr Mammis is definitely caring, compassionate, most definitely a professional par excellence!
    Erskine Williams — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Antonios Mammis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1417111360
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore-Lij, Functional and Restorative Neurosurgery
    Internship
    • Umdnj-Department Of Neurological Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University-College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Nyu-College Of Arts and Science
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mammis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mammis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mammis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mammis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mammis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mammis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

