Dr. Mammis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonios Mammis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Antonios Mammis, MD
Dr. Antonios Mammis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University-College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Mammis works at
Dr. Mammis' Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Rheumatology - Queens3802 31st Ave Ste 1, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 728-5951
-
2
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St # 400, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500
-
3
The Neurological Institute of NJ90 Bergen St # 8100, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mammis?
Dr Mammis is definitely caring, compassionate, most definitely a professional par excellence!
About Dr. Antonios Mammis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1417111360
Education & Certifications
- North Shore-Lij, Functional and Restorative Neurosurgery
- Umdnj-Department Of Neurological Surgery
- Columbia University-College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Nyu-College Of Arts and Science
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mammis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mammis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mammis works at
Dr. Mammis speaks Greek.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mammis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mammis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mammis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mammis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.