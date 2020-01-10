Dr. Antonios Papadopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papadopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonios Papadopoulos, MD
Overview of Dr. Antonios Papadopoulos, MD
Dr. Antonios Papadopoulos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mattoon, IL. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Dr. Papadopoulos' Office Locations
SBL Family Medical Center200 Richmond Ave E, Mattoon, IL 61938 Directions (217) 234-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT DOCTOR. CARES ABOUT PATIENTS. TAKES THE TIME TO REALLY UNDEDRSTAND AND DOES PROPER PATIENT ASSESMENT
About Dr. Antonios Papadopoulos, MD
- Nephrology
- English, French
- 1467562116
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papadopoulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papadopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papadopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papadopoulos speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Papadopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papadopoulos.
