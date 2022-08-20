Overview

Dr. Antonious Attallah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from 2006 and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Attallah works at Eastside Cardiovascular Medicine, PC in Roseville, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.