Overview of Dr. Antony Chen, MD

Dr. Antony Chen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Chen works at Antony S C Chen MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epididymitis, Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.