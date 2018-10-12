Dr. Ernest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antony Ernest, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antony Ernest, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Locations
Ernest Medical Corp. Inc.43807 10th St W Ste E, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 948-2621
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Old school Dr. No issue on wait times. Staff is great and very helpful. Dr spends time with me explains what’s going on. Then walks u out of room to front desk
About Dr. Antony Ernest, MD
- Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ernest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ernest has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ernest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernest.
