Dr. Antony Fernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Antony Fernandez, MD
Dr. Antony Fernandez, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychosomatic Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Psychiatric Associates Of Central Virginia, P.C7427 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227 Directions (804) 301-5186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He is a Great Doctor, I recommend Dr. Fernandez . He has helped me a great deal..
About Dr. Antony Fernandez, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962452862
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychosomatic Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.