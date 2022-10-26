Dr. Ruggeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antony Ruggeri, MD
Overview of Dr. Antony Ruggeri, MD
Dr. Antony Ruggeri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. Ruggeri's Office Locations
Aurora Health Care Metro Inc - South2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 980, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 384-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As an oncologist, Dr Ruggeri is wonderful. He answered my questions in a way that I understood the reasons for certain things. He is friendly, kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Antony Ruggeri, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417922949
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruggeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruggeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruggeri has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruggeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggeri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.