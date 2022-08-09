Overview of Dr. Antony Sankoorikal, MD

Dr. Antony Sankoorikal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Sankoorikal works at Countryside Arthritis Center in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.