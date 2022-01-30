Dr. Antoune Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoune Saad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Antoune Saad, MD
Dr. Antoune Saad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Saad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saad's Office Locations
-
1
Bashar G. Saad MD Inc.630 N 13th Ave Ste E, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-6676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saad?
We have been coming to Saad for almost 6 years. LOVE his practice, the whole package. Highly recommend. Easy to talk to, never judgey. Office is clean.
About Dr. Antoune Saad, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1679587067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad works at
Dr. Saad speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.