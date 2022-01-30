See All Pediatricians in Upland, CA
Dr. Antoune Saad, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Antoune Saad, MD

Dr. Antoune Saad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Saad works at Saad Pediatric Medical Group in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bashar G. Saad MD Inc.
    630 N 13th Ave Ste E, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 946-6676

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 30, 2022
    We have been coming to Saad for almost 6 years. LOVE his practice, the whole package. Highly recommend. Easy to talk to, never judgey. Office is clean.
    K Burkle — Jan 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Antoune Saad, MD
    About Dr. Antoune Saad, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1679587067
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antoune Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saad works at Saad Pediatric Medical Group in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Saad’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

