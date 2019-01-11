Dr. Antwan Atia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antwan Atia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antwan Atia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Dr. Atia works at
Locations
The Illinois Center for Digestive and Liver Health200 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-7165
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atia?
He is excellent doctor providing extreme care, attention to detail and takes good care.
About Dr. Antwan Atia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
1487820353
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atia works at
Dr. Atia has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atia speaks Arabic and Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Atia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atia.
