Overview

Dr. Antwan Atia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.



Dr. Atia works at Regency Medical Center in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.