Overview of Dr. Antwan Haskoor, MD

Dr. Antwan Haskoor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Haskoor works at St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.