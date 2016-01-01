Overview

Dr. Anu Abraham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Abraham works at University Of UTAH Health in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Elko, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.