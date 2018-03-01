Dr. Anu Chandok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anu Chandok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anu Chandok, MD
Dr. Anu Chandok, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Chandok works at
Dr. Chandok's Office Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology1999 Marcus Ave Ste 308, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 883-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding and compassionate doctor. I highly recommend her to anyone needing a doctor in this field.
About Dr. Anu Chandok, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
