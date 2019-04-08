Dr. Anu Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anu Chaudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anu Chaudhry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Locations
Florence women''s health101 William H Johnson St Ste 360, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 669-9126Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A year and a half I have been with Dr. Anu. She observed my pregnancy and took delivery. She always gave detailed advice, did not prescribe any unnecessary procedures and was extremely tactful with me. My pregnancy under the supervision of Dr. Anu was very calm and comfortable.
About Dr. Anu Chaudhry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1568517407
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Chaudhry works at
