Dr. Anu Dham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anu Dham, MD
Dr. Anu Dham, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Cook Co Hosp
Dr. Dham works at
Dr. Dham's Office Locations
San Antonio Downtown1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 380, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 224-6531
Jourdanton1907 E State Highway 97 Ste 240, Jourdanton, TX 78026 Directions (210) 224-6531Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Pleasanton and Jourdanton1746 W Goodwin St, Pleasanton, TX 78064 Directions (210) 224-6531
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best. She is direct and to the point.
About Dr. Anu Dham, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
