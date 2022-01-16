Overview of Dr. Anu George, MD

Dr. Anu George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They completed their residency with Catholic Med Center Of Brooklyn and Queens



Dr. George works at Seven Corners Medical Center in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.