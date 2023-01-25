Dr. Anu Sampat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anu Sampat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anu Sampat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Locations
1
Anu Sampat M.d. PC4277 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 227-1282
2
Anu Sampat MD4982 Hylan Blvd # 2, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 227-1282
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sampat is very gentle with the colonoscopy. I never feel any pain. The prep the day before is worse than the test itself. I have worked for decades in the medical field, Usually I shy away from doctors, but I recommend Dr.Sampat In the past I put off for many years this procedure. Now I recommend getting it done. Many people I know , will never have it done. In the past I've had about 3 polyps removed. They can develop into cancer if not found with this colonoscopy test. I hope I can help someone else make a right decision.
About Dr. Anu Sampat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1437116076
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sampat has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sampat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sampat speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.