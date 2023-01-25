See All Gastroenterologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Anu Sampat, MD

Gastroenterology
2.9 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anu Sampat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Sampat works at Anu Sampat MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anu Sampat M.d. PC
    4277 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 227-1282
  2. 2
    Anu Sampat MD
    4982 Hylan Blvd # 2, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 227-1282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr.Sampat is very gentle with the colonoscopy. I never feel any pain. The prep the day before is worse than the test itself. I have worked for decades in the medical field, Usually I shy away from doctors, but I recommend Dr.Sampat In the past I put off for many years this procedure. Now I recommend getting it done. Many people I know , will never have it done. In the past I've had about 3 polyps removed. They can develop into cancer if not found with this colonoscopy test. I hope I can help someone else make a right decision.
    Doreen B. Belloni — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anu Sampat, MD
    About Dr. Anu Sampat, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437116076
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anu Sampat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sampat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sampat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sampat works at Anu Sampat MD in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sampat’s profile.

    Dr. Sampat has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sampat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

