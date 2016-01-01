Dr. Thekkumkattil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anu Thekkumkattil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anu Thekkumkattil, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 600 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 268-2000
-
2
Good Samaritan Medical Center1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 268-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Mount Sinai doctors in New York in Palm Beach625 N Flagler Dr Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 268-2000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thekkumkattil?
About Dr. Anu Thekkumkattil, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1679990584
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thekkumkattil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thekkumkattil speaks Spanish.
Dr. Thekkumkattil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thekkumkattil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thekkumkattil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thekkumkattil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.