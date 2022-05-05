Dr. Anu Thummala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thummala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anu Thummala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anu Thummala, MD
Dr. Anu Thummala, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester|University of Rochester
Dr. Thummala works at
Dr. Thummala's Office Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada653 N Town Center Dr Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (888) 387-5120
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Northwest7445 Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 387-3831Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Boulder City Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr Thummala’s care for six years. She has literally kept me alive. I was diagnosed with Esophagus Cancer in 2016. After her treatment plan the tumors were small enough for a successful surgery. 5 years plus cancer free. Then in 2021 I was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. After surgery it metastasized to my liver - 4 tumors. After starting Dr T’s treatment plan the tumors are now gone. I can’t say enough positives things about her. She is extremely knowledgeable and voted #1 Oncologist by her peers. Her nurse is very good getting back to me (after talking to Dr T) the same day I leave a message. She also calls/talks with other Drs immediately. I was in ER with early bronchitis. She talked with ER Dr at least 4 times. Also, after my PET scan showing possible Pancreatic C, she was on the phone immediately to coordinate a biopsy. The Lord is working through Dr T and I’m grateful she is my Oncologist!
About Dr. Anu Thummala, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1376552745
Education & Certifications
- Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester|University of Rochester
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Kakinada Genl Hospital|Rangaraya Medical College
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thummala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thummala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thummala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thummala works at
Dr. Thummala has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thummala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thummala speaks Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Thummala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thummala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thummala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thummala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.