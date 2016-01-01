Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Surendranath using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anudeep Surendranath, MD
Overview of Dr. Anudeep Surendranath, MD
Dr. Anudeep Surendranath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR.
Dr. Surendranath works at
Dr. Surendranath's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Neurology Clinic - Hot Springs1 Mercy Ln Ste 505, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surendranath?
About Dr. Anudeep Surendranath, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1346655511
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surendranath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surendranath works at
Dr. Surendranath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surendranath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surendranath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surendranath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.