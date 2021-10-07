See All Hematologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Anuj Agarwala, MD

Hematology
4.9 (12)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anuj Agarwala, MD

Dr. Anuj Agarwala, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Community Hospital South.

Dr. Agarwala works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agarwala's Office Locations

    Community Cancer Center East - Medical Oncology
    1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 340, Indianapolis, IN 46219
    Community Regional Cancer Care
    1440 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North
  • Community Hospital South

    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2021
    always, always kind,engaged, encouraging, interested, professional! I feel so safe with him. It's been eight years and I am still here, thank God and Dr. Agarwala and Dr. Goulet
    About Dr. Anuj Agarwala, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225236201
    Education & Certifications

    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
