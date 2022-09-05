Dr. Anuj Chandra, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Chandra, MB BS
Dr. Anuj Chandra, MB BS is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Advanced Center for Sleep Disorders Inc.6073 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-8008
Advanced Center for Sleep Disorders6624 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-8008
Center for Family Medicine111 N Pine St, Trenton, GA 30752 Directions (706) 657-3360
Advanced Center for Sleep Disorders3000 Westside Dr NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 648-8008
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Chandra diagnosed my autistic adult son’s sleep disorder our first visit. I have friends that highly recommend him and they all have sleep apnea. I was hesitant to go thinking he would tell us to do a sleep study and pass out a c-pap machine. He did request a sleep study but I was pleasantly surprised that he did not have a one-size-fits-all approach and took lots of time to educate and listen. He is kind, humble and up to date on the research. My son has had debilitating sleep issues since childhood. No Dr or Psychiatrist ever offered any help and no medications ever worked. This was kind of a last ditch effort. I’m so glad we went as I finally have hope that Dr Chandra knows what the problem is and has given us a plan to fix it. Granted, it will probably take 3-6 months but what’s that compared to almost 20 years of sleep exhaustion and mixed up days and nights?!? I highly recommend the Advanced Center for Sleep Disorders.
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.
