Dr. Anuj Chawla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Chawla, MD
Overview of Dr. Anuj Chawla, MD
Dr. Anuj Chawla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Chawla works at
Dr. Chawla's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Institute of California9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chawla?
Todo muy bien doctor muy visrabueno y el personal que labora muy sencillos y amables todos se siente uno como en casa
About Dr. Anuj Chawla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1083841027
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla works at
Dr. Chawla has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chawla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.