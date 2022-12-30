Overview of Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD

Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Gupta works at Peachtree Orthopaedic Surg Ctr At Perimeter LLC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.