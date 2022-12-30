Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD
Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
-
1
Peachtree Orthopaedic Surg Ctr At Perimeter LLC5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 350-2450
-
2
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic3870 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 1, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Dr. Gupta is always a great listener. He patiently answers all questions. Most important, Dr. Gupta is a great surgeon. Five years after both knees were replaced, I’m still doing well and pain free!
About Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1922000991
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.