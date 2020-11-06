Dr. Anuj Mahindra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahindra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Mahindra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anuj Mahindra, MD
Dr. Anuj Mahindra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Mahindra works at
Dr. Mahindra's Office Locations
La Jolla Office10710 N Torrey Pines Rd Ste B, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8788
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2967Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good demeanor and imparting of information. Spends the time and is patient and detailed.
About Dr. Anuj Mahindra, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1063405082
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Mahindra works at
