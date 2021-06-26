Dr. Anuj Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuj Malhotra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital for Special Surgery- 75th Street Campus429 E 75th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1829
-
2
Georges Sylvestre, M.D.535 E 70th St Rm 721W, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1829
-
3
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (800) 627-4470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?
Dr. Malhotra was very kind and answered all my questions. I saw him after I had a bad experience at NYU. Dr Malhotra got me in right away for my procedure and everything ran on time and as planned.
About Dr. Anuj Malhotra, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811129018
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Brachial Plexus Palsy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.