Radiation Oncologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Anuj Peddada, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.3 (21)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anuj Peddada, MD

Dr. Anuj Peddada, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Peddada works at Radiation Oncology PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peddada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs
    2222 N Nevada Ave Ste CC-101, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 776-5281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anuj Peddada, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508846668
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fox Chase Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anuj Peddada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peddada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peddada has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peddada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peddada works at Radiation Oncology PC in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Peddada’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Peddada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peddada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peddada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peddada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

