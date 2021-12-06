Dr. Anuj Peddada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peddada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Peddada, MD
Dr. Anuj Peddada, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Colorado Springs2222 N Nevada Ave Ste CC-101, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-5281
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
This is the most caring compassionate doctor we have worked with in last 11 years. He studies the treatments that are best suited for his patients as well as getting to know the person. He works so hard to find the best option and always tries to find those less invasive options. I would highly recommend him and give him highest rating possible. He took care of my sister my friend and my husband. He never gives up on anyone. He kept my husband fighting lung cancer for 10 yrs . He is one of a kind and absolutely the best.
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
