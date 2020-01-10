Dr. Anuj Puppala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puppala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Puppala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.
New Lenox Office1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 200, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 462-3474Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Joliet951 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-4551Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had many orthopedic procedures Dr Puppala did my L/hip last year and had outstanding results by far one of the best doctors I have seen very friendly and answers all your questions unlike others that seem to be in a hurry to get you out the door
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1528263373
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Finch University of Health Sciences
Dr. Puppala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puppala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puppala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puppala has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puppala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Puppala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puppala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puppala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puppala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.