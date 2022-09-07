See All Cardiologists in Nutley, NJ
Dr. Anuj Shah, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (162)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anuj Shah, MD

Dr. Anuj Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They graduated from Gujarat University and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Apex Heart and Vascular Care in Nutley, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ, Jersey City, NJ, Passaic, NJ and Irvington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Murmur and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Heart and Vascular Care Vein Clinic
    591 Franklin Ave # 591, Nutley, NJ 07110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5376
  2. 2
    Apex Heart and Vascular Care Vein Clinic
    643 Mount Prospect Ave # 645, Newark, NJ 07104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5406
  3. 3
    Apex Heart an Vascular Care Vein Clinic
    143 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 596-6344
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Apex Heart and Vascular Care Vein Clinic
    293 Passaic St, Passaic, NJ 07055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5307
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Apex Heart and Vascular Care Vein Clinic
    2 Smalley Ter, Irvington, NJ 07111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5387
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Apex Heart and Vascular Care
    550 Summit Ave Ste 204, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Christ Hospital
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Heart Murmur
Venous Insufficiency
Heart Palpitations
Heart Murmur
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I live in Paterson but my doctor referred me to the location in newark but later found that I’m closer to the Nutley location, and I’m so glad I came here! Love how they treat every patient like family they’ll do anything to make you comfortable. Dr. Shah is so friendly and knowledgeable. Thank you.
    — Sep 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anuj Shah, MD
    About Dr. Anuj Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922274190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Connecticut|University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Gujarat University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anuj Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Murmur and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shah speaks Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish.

    162 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

