Dr. Anuj Suri, MD

Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anuj Suri, MD

Dr. Anuj Suri, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Suri works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Excision of Cervix and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Dr. Suri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    6550 Fannin St Ste 901, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-1026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysteroscopy
Excision of Cervix
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Excision of Cervix
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr. Suri is extremely knowledgeable, professional, helpful, kind and uplifting. I am forever grateful for his care, patience and genuine interest in my health and well-being. If I could give 20 stars, I would.
    Cheryl Lyman — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Anuj Suri, MD

    • Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326366691
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anuj Suri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suri has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Excision of Cervix and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Suri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

