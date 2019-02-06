Dr. Anuja Dokras-Jagasia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dokras-Jagasia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuja Dokras-Jagasia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuja Dokras-Jagasia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Dokras-Jagasia works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. of Penn -ob-gyn3701 Market St Fl 8, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
-
2
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dokras-Jagasia?
I have two beautiful, perfect children all thanks to Dr Dokras. She is so warm, patient and absolutely loved having her as my doctor. Highly recommend, especially if you have PCOS.
About Dr. Anuja Dokras-Jagasia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1740274935
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
