Overview of Dr. Anuja Kurichh, MD

Dr. Anuja Kurichh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from J N Med College Aligarh Muslim University India.



Dr. Kurichh works at Pinnacle Health Care in Greenbelt, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.