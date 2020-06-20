Dr. Anuja Kurichh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurichh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuja Kurichh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anuja Kurichh, MD
Dr. Anuja Kurichh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from J N Med College Aligarh Muslim University India.
Dr. Kurichh's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Sajeev Anand LLC7343 Hanover Pkwy Ste A, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-7030
-
2
PHC Health Care7201 Hanover Pkwy Ste B, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 474-3232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We are going to dr Kurichh from many years ,she always give satisfied answer to my questions, she is really friendly, I can easily make appointment When I need it. I always get my refills on time . Dr Kurichh doing great .
About Dr. Anuja Kurichh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1023228947
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Program Dc General Hospital
- J N Med College Aligarh Muslim University India
- our lady of fatima
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurichh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurichh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurichh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurichh speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurichh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurichh.
