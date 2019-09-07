Dr. Anuja Patel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuja Patel, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuja Patel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mitchellville, MD.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Smiles Dentistry of Mitchellville11721 Woodmore Rd Ste 170, Mitchellville, MD 20721 Directions (301) 786-3620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with Dr. Patel and my dental hygienist Tanya. However, the periodontal person who took care of me scared me to death. Honestly, I still haven't gotten over what she said to me about my gums. I never expected it and I was extremely upset when I left the dental office. She was extremely harsh. She made an appointment for me the next day saying how dire my problem was and then she cancelling the appointment. I am rescheduled with the other periodontist on Monday. I hope she is more considerate of my situation.
About Dr. Anuja Patel, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- Female
- 1710303425
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi and Marathi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.