Overview of Dr. Anuja Vyas, MD

Dr. Anuja Vyas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.



Dr. Vyas works at Houston Methodist Obstetrics And Gynecology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.