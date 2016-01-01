Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anum Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Anum Ahmed, MD
Dr. Anum Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Hartford, CT.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Medical Center of East Hartford LLC580 Burnside Ave Ste 2, East Hartford, CT 06108 Directions (860) 263-8266
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anum Ahmed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1396191797
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.