Dr. Tandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anumeha Tandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anumeha Tandon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (469) 800-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
HeartPlace Corsicana3201 W State Highway 22 # 102, Corsicana, TX 75110 Directions (903) 872-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tandon was fully prepared for my visit with a complete knowledge of my history. She's a great listener and is very thorough both with her examination and recommendations. She is extremely knowledgeable and articulate, using terms I understand. Visiting with her was a terrific experience. --Paul DesRochers
About Dr. Anumeha Tandon, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
