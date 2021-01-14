Overview

Dr. Anumeha Tandon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Tandon works at Cardiology Consultants of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Corsicana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.